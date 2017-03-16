Del. Senate Confirms DNREC Secretary Nominee

DOVER, Del. - A nominee for DNREC secretary whose nomination was blocked in January has now been confirmed by the state Senate.



On Wednesday, the legislature's first day back, the Senate confirmed Shawn Garvin in a 14 to 5 vote. Garvin replaces David Small as head of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.



Democrats unanimously supported Garvin, but Republicans were split. Some GOP senators expressed concern over Garvin's background working for the Environmental Protection Agency under President Obama, and EPA that some have called very anti-business.