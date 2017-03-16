Police Use Taser After Suspect Tries to Flee in Harrington

HARRINGTON, Del. - Police in Harrington arrested two people wanted in Delaware.

While on patrol, officer were notified of the whereabouts of two wanted subjects, later identified as 45-year-old Michael Workman and 24-year-old Jessica Cane of Felton.

Officers were given a description of the car, parked in the Midway Shopping Center. When officers arrived, they did not find anyone in the car. Police say the two eventually came out of a business and got in the car.

Officers from Harrington and Felton Police Departments approached the car. As they approached, police say neither Workman nor Cane would get out of the car or open a window. An officer then used his baton to break the window.

Police say Workman then tried to put the car in gear and take off, but officers used their department issued tasers and pulled Workman out of the car.

Workman and Cane were both taken into custody without further incident. Police then determined there was a 7-year-old child in the car who was unharmed.

According to police, a computer check revealed that Workman had an active warrant out of Delaware State Police Troop 5 and two violation of probation capias issued by Kent County Superior Court. A computer check also revealed that Cane has several capias out of several different courts. Both were transported to the Harrington Police Department for Processing.

Workman was charged by the Harrington Police with Reckless Endangering Second Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Resisting Arrest and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Delaware State Police charged him with Identity Theft, two counts of Theft under $1,500, six counts of Forgery Second Degree, and six counts of Theft by False Pretense. Workman was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $12,500 secured bail and $10,000 cash bail.

Cane was also committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute default of secured bond for all her capias. She did not face any additional criminal charges.