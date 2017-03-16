New Event Venue Coming Soon to Delmar

DELMAR, Md.- Construction is underway in Delmar and soon Wicomico County will have a venue space for special events.

A new venue for events will be coming to Wicomico County in just a few months.

The Amphitheater at Heron Ponds is in the process of having a building added on to its property, known as the Kylan Barn.

The Kylan barn will have a capacity of 500 people and outdoor capacity of about seven thousand.

Property owner Doug Marshall said the space will be primarily used for weddings and other special occasions.

"2017 we'll be booked I'd say probably by mid April. It's just a very affordable wedding venue and there's a trend right now for outdoor events and weddings. And that's what we're going to provide here so we're booking now it and its looking like its going to be a good 2017," Marshall said.

For right now, the property is under construction but Marshall hopes to get the venue up and running by late summer.