Locals React to President Trump's Travel Ban

SALISBURY, Md- Locals across Delmarva react to President Trumps travel ban.

President Trumps travel ban was set to go into effect Thursday at midnight. But, after opposition from two judges in Maryland and Hawaii, it has been put on hold.

If the ban went into effect it would've restricted people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days and all refugees for 120 days.

Some people on Delmarva said they agreed with the federal judges decisions to oppose this order.

"It's unconstitutional. People can come and go as they please. This is America, land of the free home of the brave," said Jonathan Price of Salisbury.

"Everybody should have a right to come in the United States and have a right to jobs, security. Its from day one. Everything here is a melting pot, the whole United States is a melting pot so I don't agree with it," said Steven Parker of Oak Hill Virgina.

But, while some people oppose trumps ban, others stand by their President.

"When we have a federal judge out of no where just come and supercede his right as our commander in chief and as our President I think that's very very dangerous, " said Wicomico County Republican Committee Chairman Mark McIver.

Some others agree with McIver, like Ted Powell of Delmar. Powell said, "I think the travel ban is good because Trump's here to protect the people if they're illegal or if they're a terrorist they shouldn't be in this country."