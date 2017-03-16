Pittsville Woman Sentenced in Husband's Murder

WICOMICO COUNTY, MD. - A Wicomico County woman convicted of killing her husband has been sentenced.

Shawna Hournbuckle, 33, of Pittsville, was ordered to spend 20 years behind bars.

A jury found her guilty in January of 2nd-degree murder and other charges related to the 2016 death of her husband, Jeremy Nolin.

Last April, Nolin was found dead inside a home on Cemetery Avenue with a stab wound to his chest. Investigators said Hournbuckle showed up later and admitted to fighting with Nolin the night before.

Hournbuckle will have to serve half of her 20-year sentence before she becomes eligible for parole in Wicomico County.

