Theft Victim Seeks Help Via Facebook Video

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A Sussex County man has turned to social media for help in finding whoever broke into his home and stole sentimental items, and he has adopted a unique approach.

Lou Defreitas of Georgetown said thieves broke into his home on March 1 and stole jewelry.

In response, Defreitas created a video on Facebook. It shows pictures of what was taken, and five $100 bills to visually demonstrate that he is offering a $500 reward to whoever can help him recover the jewelry and find the thieves.

When Defreitas went on the Delaware State Police crime map, he was amazed how many other people have been victimized.



"I am also doing this to make sure the public is aware, and start to protect themselves, and understand that this could very easily happen to them," said Defreitas.



Police said this is a prime season for home break-ins, especially in areas with seasonal homes.



"The reason being is there is no one there. There is no one looking into the homes. There is no one going to the homes at any specific time," said Cpl. Gary Fournie of Delaware State Police.



Fournier encourages neighbors to check in on these unoccupied homes. Defreitas has since put in a security system, but it is a little late for him.



"I really should have had a surveillance system, and a monitor, and alarm system. I do now. Live and learn, he said."

Delaware State Police said there are ways to try and prevent yourself from being the victim of a home break-in:

Set timers and motion sensors

Install surveillance cameras

Have neighbors check on unoccupied homes

Document personal items (photos, serial numbers)

Fournier added it is very important for people to report any crime to police, no matter small, since that information could be pivotal in solving the crime.