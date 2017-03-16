DE Attorney General Wants to Make State Drug Law Less Complicate - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DE Attorney General Wants to Make State Drug Law Less Complicated

By Micheal Kettelberger
DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware's attorney general, who has criticized an effort by a committee established by lawmakers to overhaul the state's criminal code, is proposing a more narrowly tailored approach focusing on drug laws.
    
Attorney General Matt Denn on Thursday unveiled legislation aimed at making Delaware's drug laws less complicated and more fair while increasing penalties for repeat convictions for drug dealing.
    
Denn said the revision will result in a more straightforward, coherent criminal drug code to ensure fair and proportional sentences.
    
Chief Justice Leo Strine Jr. has pushed for a more comprehensive rewrite of the entire criminal code.
    
Sen. Harris McDowell III, chair of the Criminal Justice Improvement Committee, said reforming the state's confusing drug laws is important, but that lawmakers should take a much broader look at Delaware's criminal code.

