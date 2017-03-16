DE Attorney General Wants to Make State Drug Law Less Complicated

Investigators from the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office have made a third arrest in an ongoing investigating of an arson fire in Wicomico County.More
Delaware State Police have arrested a man at the Firefly Music Festival and charged him with stealing a van with six people in it.
DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP) -- Democratic lawmakers have proposed raising taxes on alcohol and tobacco in Delaware to help balance the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
A James M. Bennett High School student convicted of assaulting an official at the Salisbury school has been sentenced to five years in prison.
If you head to the Ocean City Air Show this weekend, you may witness a piece of flying history.
The Geico Skytypers are a group of five to six WWII-era SNJ planes that fly in formation and, as their name suggests, shoot letters across the sky.
In light of a recent audit into Sussex Tech's financial procedures, one man says his experience has new relevance.
Tom Keeton used to teach at the adult division of the school. He says when he worked there, he noticed an employee was copying textbooks.
