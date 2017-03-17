Updated: Victim Identified in Deadly Salisbury Hit-and-Run Crash

Debris could be seen in the street Friday morning as police blocked off the area. (Photo: WBOC)

Police were seen on Naylor Mill Road Friday morning following a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead. (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police have released the name of the victim killed in an early Friday morning hit-and-run on Naylor Mill Road.

Police said Katina Rone Ballard, 44, of Salisbury, was walking on Naylor Mill Road, near the intersection of Northgate Drive, at around 1:40 a.m. when she was struck by an unknown white colored vehicle traveling west on Naylor Mill Road. Ballard was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved is still on the loose.

Salisbury police ask anyone traveling in the area Friday between 1:30 and 1:45 a.m. and may have witnessed this incident to call the department at 410-548-3165 or Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776.