Correctional Officers Union Discusses Delaware's Prison Problems

DOVER, Del.- The Correctional Officers Association of Delaware continues to point out problems its members deal with in the state's prisons and on Thursday, the union presented a list of solutions at Legislative Hall in Dover.

The array of problems came to light early last month after an inmate uprising at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna that left correctional officer Lt. Steven Floyd dead.

According to the union, the problems include understaffing, too much overtime and not enough radios or security cameras. According to COAD President Geoff Klopp, these factors have created a "crisis situation" in the Delaware prison system and need to be dealt with properly once and for all.

"We just had a riot in a facility, and nobody wants to do anything, and these are things I've been talking about for eight years," Klopp said. "And it takes the murder of Lt. Floyd for us to even begin to think about having a conversation that has yet to be productive."

Klopp said COAD members are losing faith that anything will be done, which is causing more of them to search for safer jobs outside of Delaware's prisons.