Two Suspects Arrested For Georgetown Attempted Robbery

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Two men have been arrested for a robbery attempt in Georgetown Thursday.



According to police, officers were called to the 500 block of North Bedford Street around 2:14 p.m. Police say the victim was approached by two suspects who grabbed him and demanded money. The victim eventually freed himself and ran to a nearby home to call police.



Police say responding units saw two suspects running behind a business on North Bedford Street and caught up to them.

The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Leron Parham of Millsboro and 26-year-old Devin Gray of Lincoln. Both were charged with attempted robbery and second-degree conspiracy and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $7,000 secured bond, according to police.