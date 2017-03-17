Salisbury Festival Makes a Comeback, But With a New Name

SALISBURY, Md- The Salisbury Festival is back, but this time as the Downtown Salisbury Festival and we will see it this year on June 2-4.

The Salisbury Festival, originally known as the Dogwood Festival, began back in the 1980s. The festival continued for almost 32 years until 2015, when the event was put on hold.

After its locations moved several times over the course of its later years, the new downtown festival will move back to the location where it all started: the Riverwalk.

Salisbury Mayor Day said while he wishes the event never ended, he is happy to see it make a comeback.

"It's so important that we have a large free, free, family fun festival in the heart of our city," Day said.

Day also stressed that this whole event would not be possible without the help of city's arts and entertainment director, Jaime Heater.

"I believe that gathering together to celebrate things that are good in life like family and children and food and fun is well worth it," Heater said.

Heater also said some attractions the public can expect to see in just a few months.

"There is going to be a focus on the band so were definitely going to have rock concerts, awesome looking stage, beer gardens that sort of thing," she said, "As well as local performers, interesting type performers, jugglers, things you maybe haven't seen before, as well as special areas for kids and of course a carnival."

Organizers hope that since the event is now in the summer rather than spring, they will see an even bigger turn out.