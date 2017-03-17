Worcester Teacher Acquitted in Sex Abuse Case - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Worcester Teacher Acquitted in Sex Abuse Case

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - A Worcester County teacher previously accused of sex abuse and sexual solicitation of a minor has been acquitted of all charges.

According to court records, 27-year-old Austin Martin of Berlin was scheduled to stand trial Tuesday.

The Stephen Decatur High School Teacher was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old teacher's aide. Martin has now been cleared of those charges.

