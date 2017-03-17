Rehoboth Beach Commissioners to Vote on Canopy Ban

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The list of items not allowed on the beach in Rehoboth might grow this summer.

Rehoboth Beach City Commissioners are scheduled to vote Friday evening on an ordinance that would regulate the size of umbrellas allowed on the beach and ban fires and cooking devices.

According to the commission, lifeguards say large canopies block their views of the ocean and run the risk of flying away and hitting someone. Under the proposed ordinance, only collapsible umbrellas no larger than eight feet in diameter with a central pole no taller than 7-foot-6 would be allowed on the beach. There are also size restrictions for baby tents.

If the ordinance passes, it will go into effect on May 15, according to city spokesperson Krys Johnson. Anyone caught violating the ordinance would have to pay a fine of up to 25 dollars for a first offense.