Wor-Wic Students Learn How to Treat Opioid Overdoses

SALISBURY, Md- The Wicomico County Health Department and Wicomico County Sheriff's Office gave a presentation Friday at Wor-Wic Community College about the dangerous of opioid use.

In a response to the growing concern of opioid misuse throughout not just the US but the Eastern Shore, Wor-Wic offered a presentation to students on opioid abuse, overdose and treatment.

Speakers at the presentation included Lt. Tim Robinson from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and Brian Polk from the Wicomico County Health Department.

One of the main features of the presentation was to train students on how to use Naloxone. Naloxone is a drug that reverses or blocks the effects of an opioid overdose.

Wor-Wic student Stephen Kotteman said, "I think it's great to get ahead of the problem, and with the opioid epidemic being so pervasive across the area, it's amazing to be able to save somebody's life. You hope to never have to use it, but it's amazing to have that tool in your toolbox."

From January to June of last year, Maryland saw a 50 percent increase in opioid deaths.



