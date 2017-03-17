Easton J.C. Penney on Chopping Block

EASTON, Md. - One of the two J.C. Penney stores on Delmarva is closing its doors for good.

The Penney's in Easton, located off of Easton Parkway on Marlboro Avenue, is on a list the company released Friday of 138 stores it plans to close. Most of those closings will take place in June.

Once the J.C. Penney in Easton shuts down, Dover will be the store's only location on Delmarva after the Salisbury store closed in 2014.