Sussex Co. Councilman Vows Illegal Dumping Clean-up

SUSSEX CO., Del. - County councilman Rob Arlett knew the illegal dumping problem was bad in his district. But it wasn't until he saw some of the biggest trouble spots from the ground last week and from the air on Friday, that he got a full picture of how widespread it's become.

Some of the worst areas are on properties southwest of Lewes, east of Clarksville and just north of Delmar where tires have accumulated. Arlett says figuring out who's responsible for cleanup isn't always easy since the state's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is also supposed to oversee public lands.

Arlett told WBOC what's most disappointing to him about the trash problem is that it ruins what is otherwise a picturesque region. He says, ideally, property owners will step up and take care of the messes that have accumulated. Otherwise, Arlett says the county will have to take a closer look at its codes to see what can and cannot be legally done to force compliance.

The answer could also come from the community itself, said Arlett, which is growing increasingly tired of illegal dumping. Arlett is hoping people will support community clean-up days which could help remedy the problem, if only temporarily.