Delaware Helmet Law Proposed

Delaware State Police have arrested two men in connection with a robbery that happened in Milford late Saturday night.More
Salisbury Police are searching for a man they say robbed a bank on Route 13 Saturday morning.More
Investigators from the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office have made a third arrest in an ongoing investigating of an arson fire in Wicomico County.More
Delaware State Police have arrested a man at the Firefly Music Festival and charged him with stealing a van with six people in it.More
If you head to the Ocean City Air Show this weekend, you may witness a piece of flying history.
The Geico Skytypers are a group of five to six WWII-era SNJ planes that fly in formation and, as their name suggests, shoot letters across the sky.More
WBOC's Chopper 16 took to the sky across Delmarva this weekend to capture the exciting events happening such as the OC Air Show, the 17th Annual Tractor Show in Seaford and the Firefly Music Festival in Dover.More
