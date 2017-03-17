Delaware Helmet Law Proposed

DOVER, DE. - There is another effort in the Delaware legislature to require motorcycle riders to wear a helmet. Historically, similar bills have faced uphill climbs, and this one is no different.



Under current Delaware law, most motorcycle drivers or passengers only have to have a helmet with them when they ride; they are not required to wear it.

The only exception is anyone up to 19 years old must wear a helmet.

Democratic Representative Sean Lynn is trying to make it mandatory for everyone to wear a helmet.

Lynn says of the 49 motorcycle fatalities since 2014, 19 were not wearing a helmet.



Of the several people WBOC talked to Friday, only a few thought it was a bad idea to mandate helmet use. Most were in favor of the law change.



"A close friend, I lost a couple of years ago on a motorcycle, and he wasn't wearing one. I feel like it should be enforced like seat belts," said John Sullivan, Dover.



Another is a licensed motorcyclist who says he always wears a helmet.



"There's a lot of stylish helmets out there that protect your head, and you can wear whatever, but as long as you wear something that protects your head which is the main thing that keeps you functioning, to me it's a no-brainer," said Ryan Haggert, Dover.



Even though some riders do support it, the bill was tabled in committee earlier this week for lack of support, which means it is unlikely to be brought back up for consideration this session.

A similar bill last year by Representative Lynn also failed due to lack of support in the legislature.