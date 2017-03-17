Delaware DOC Begins Search for Next Warden of Vaughn

DOVER, Del. (AP) - State officials are looking to hire a new warden for Delaware's maximum-security prison, where inmates staged an uprising and hostage taking last month, killing a prison guard.



The Department of Correction planned to post a job listing early Saturday for the position of warden at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.



The former warden, David Pierce, was placed on paid leave last month. State officials said Friday that he has since been reassigned.



Inmates took over a building at Vaughn on Feb. 1, taking four DOC staffers hostage. The inmates released two correctional officers before tactical teams stormed the building with a backhoe and rescued a female counselor. Correctional officer Steven Floyd was found dead.