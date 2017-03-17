Salisbury Man Charged with Cyberstalking a Magazine Reporter - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Man Charged with Cyberstalking a Magazine Reporter

By Micheal Kettelberger
DALLAS (AP) - A Maryland man has been arrested on a federal cyberstalking charge of sending a Dallas-based magazine reporter an image on Twitter intended to trigger an epileptic seizure.
    
Federal officials say twenty-nine-year-old John Rayne Rivello, of Salisbury was arrested in Maryland on Friday on a criminal complaint filed in Dallas.
    
The complaint was filed in December by Kurt Eichenwald, a Newsweek reporter who has epilepsy and was sent a strobe image to his Twitter account on Dec. 15 intended to trigger a seizure. Included with the image was the message: "You deserve a seizure for your posts."
    
The image was apparently sent in response to Eichenwald's outspoken criticism of then-President-elect Donald Trump.
    
Eichenwald thanked federal and Dallas law enforcement for the break in the case.

