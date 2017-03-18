Rehoboth Beach City Council Bans Beach Canopies

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del-- At a city council meeting last night, members of the Rehoboth Beach City Council voted to ban canopies from the city's beaches.

Not only did the ordinance include canopies, but cooking devices and tents are also not permitted. City officials say that umbrellas are still allowed on the beaches, year-round, but cannot be larger than eight feet in diameter with a central pole no greater than seven-feet-six-inches in height. Baby tents will be permitted up to one-cubic-yard to shade infants and small children.

City officials say the ordinance will go into effect Monday, May 15. The ordinance was brought to the table after multiple sources, including beach lifeguards and first-responders, had trouble navigating around the large canopies and getting to those in need.

Those who violate the ordinance will receive a civil offense fine of up to twenty-five dollars for a first-time offense.