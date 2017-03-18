Human Remains Found in Rockville Home Explosion

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) - The remains of an adult and a pet have been found in the wreckage of a house in Maryland that was leveled by an explosion.



Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said Saturday that the remains were found in the wreckage of the home on Ashley Drive in Rockville. It was not clear whether the remains belonged to the home's owner, who has not been accounted for since the explosion early Friday. Goldstein says the medical examiner's office will do an autopsy to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.



Investigators are still searching for clues to the explosion's cause and Goldstein says it is still too early to know whether the explosion was intentional or accidental.