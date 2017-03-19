Former Crisfield Mayor, Fire Chief, Fritzy Gerald Passes Away

CRISFIELD, Md. - Former Crisfield Mayor, and beloved member of the Somerset County community, Fritzy Gerald passed away on Saturday.

Gerald was not only the former Mayor in Crisfield, but former Fire Chief, former President of the Chamber of Commerce, and former city manager.

Gerald was also well known in Crisfield for his volunteer efforts and his advocating for local business and tourism.

Speaking of tourism, Gerald was a big fan of one of Crisfield's big annual events. Last year, WBOC had the opportunity to interview Gerald at the event who said that he had been attending the annual Tawes Crab and Clam Bake since its first year.

"It's been a long road," Gerald said last summer. "Been here every year they've had it. I was here when we started it. Older you get, you don't feel as good but I'm glad to be here."

Along with all of the positions Gerald held in the city of Crisfield, he was also a local businessman and Vietnam Veteran.