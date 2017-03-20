Busy Day Set for Maryland Lawmakers on 'Crossover' Day - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Busy Day Set for Maryland Lawmakers on 'Crossover' Day

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: maryland.gov) (Credit: maryland.gov)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland lawmakers will have a busy day voting on legislation.

That's because Monday marks the General Assembly's crossover day. It's a day on the legislature's calendar when the House and Senate aim to pass bills they plan to send to the other chamber for passage this year.

It comes with about three weeks left in the 90-day session, which is scheduled to adjourn April 10.

If a bill doesn't clear one of the chambers by Monday, that doesn't mean it can't pass the General Assembly and head to Gov. Larry Hogan's desk. But it puts an extra layer of process in the way. That's because bills that don't pass a chamber by Monday are referred to the rules committees, where bills can languish without action.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Milford Police Mourn Sudden Passing of One of Their Own

    Milford Police Mourn Sudden Passing of One of Their Own

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-06-20 17:09:28 GMT
    Tuesday, June 20 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-06-20 17:09:28 GMT

    Members of the Milford Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own, Pfc. Sean Aaron Hudson, who unexpectedly died Saturday, June 17 at his home. He was 34. 

    More

    Members of the Milford Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own, Pfc. Sean Aaron Hudson, who unexpectedly died Saturday, June 17 at his home. He was 34. 

    More

  • NWS: Tornado Touched Down Near Greenwood in Sussex County

    NWS: Tornado Touched Down Near Greenwood in Sussex County

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-06-21 01:37:51 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:56 AM EDT2017-06-21 11:56:30 GMT

    The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Sussex County near Greenwood on Monday in a weather event that ripped trees out of the ground and damaged buildings.

    More

    The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Sussex County near Greenwood on Monday in a weather event that ripped trees out of the ground and damaged buildings.

    More

  • Delaware Lawmakers Propose New Tax on Opioids

    Delaware Lawmakers Propose New Tax on Opioids

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 4:13 AM EDT2017-06-21 08:13:43 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 4:13 AM EDT2017-06-21 08:13:43 GMT

    Democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation imposing a new tax on the sale of opioids in Delaware.

    More

    Democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation imposing a new tax on the sale of opioids in Delaware.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices