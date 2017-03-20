Delaware Panel Updates Official State Revenue Forecast - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Panel Updates Official State Revenue Forecast

Posted: Updated:

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) - A state panel is updating Delaware's official revenue forecast as Gov. John Carney prepares to unveil his budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year.
    
Monday's meeting of the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council is the first since Carney took office in January.
    
In December, the council lowered its revenue forecasts for both the current year and for fiscal 2018, which starts July 1.
    
Officials said then that just to match this year's budget, with no growth, they would need to find another $201 million in revenue.
    
Taking into account cost drivers for next year's budget, such as Medicaid obligations, debt service and school enrollment increases, the actual shortfall, compared to the current budget, is around $350 million.
    
Carney will unveil his proposed budget for fiscal 2018 on Thursday.
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Milford Police Mourn Sudden Passing of One of Their Own

    Milford Police Mourn Sudden Passing of One of Their Own

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-06-20 17:09:28 GMT
    Tuesday, June 20 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-06-20 17:09:28 GMT

    Members of the Milford Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own, Pfc. Sean Aaron Hudson, who unexpectedly died Saturday, June 17 at his home. He was 34. 

    More

    Members of the Milford Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own, Pfc. Sean Aaron Hudson, who unexpectedly died Saturday, June 17 at his home. He was 34. 

    More

  • NWS: Tornado Touched Down Near Greenwood in Sussex County

    NWS: Tornado Touched Down Near Greenwood in Sussex County

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-06-21 01:37:51 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:56 AM EDT2017-06-21 11:56:30 GMT

    The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Sussex County near Greenwood on Monday in a weather event that ripped trees out of the ground and damaged buildings.

    More

    The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Sussex County near Greenwood on Monday in a weather event that ripped trees out of the ground and damaged buildings.

    More

  • Delaware Lawmakers Propose New Tax on Opioids

    Delaware Lawmakers Propose New Tax on Opioids

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 4:13 AM EDT2017-06-21 08:13:43 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 4:13 AM EDT2017-06-21 08:13:43 GMT

    Democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation imposing a new tax on the sale of opioids in Delaware.

    More

    Democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation imposing a new tax on the sale of opioids in Delaware.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices