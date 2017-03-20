Maryland House Passes Unpaid Water Bill Relief Measure - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland House Passes Unpaid Water Bill Relief Measure

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland's House of Delegates has passed a bill that would give Marylanders who fall behind on their water bills a year's reprieve from the threat of having their homes sold.
    
Lawmakers in the House of Delegates passed the legislation Saturday on a 125 to 12 vote. The measure now goes to the state Senate.

The bill would apply statewide but have a significant impact in Baltimore, where rate increases and billing errors have made affording the bills harder for low-income people. The city sent more than 315 owner-occupied properties to tax sale last year over unpaid water bills.

