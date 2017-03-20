Multiple DUI Arrests on Lower Shore During St. Patrick's Day Weekend Patrols

The Maryland State Police Mobile Breath Testing DUI Truck was used during saturation patrols in Worcester County on Friday and Saturday. (Photo: Maryland State Police)

BERLIN, Md.- Police conducting St. Patrick's Day weekend DUI saturation patrols in Worcester County, Maryland arrested nine people for drunk driving. And in nearby Wicomico County, Salisbury police conducting safety enforcement patrols arrested five people for DUI.

Maryland State Police from the Berlin Barrack, in conjunction with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and allied agencies, conducted the patrols Friday and Saturday.

Over the course of the two-day operation, troopers and deputies stopped a total of 199 vehicles, issued 94 traffic citations, 125 warnings, issued 31

SEROs, made nine DUI arrests, two heroin arrests, and issued two civil citations for marijuana possession.

Troopers also investigated two alcohol-related motor vehicle collisions.

Authorities said troopers and deputies were aided by the Maryland State Police Mobile Breath Testing DUI Truck, which helped expedite the arrest

process for motorists arrested on suspicion of drunk or drugged driving.

In nearby Somerset County, Maryland State Police Barrack “X", the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, the Princess Anne Police Department, the Crisfield Police Department, and Maryland Department of Natural Resources, conducted a St. Patrick's Day sobriety checkpoint on southbound US Rt 13 at Eden-Allen Road in Eden. During the operation, 365 vehicles were checked, but there were no DUI arrests.

The Salisbury Police Department said that between Friday, March 17 and Sunday, March 19, officers conducted heightened traffic safety enforcement patrols March 17-19, resulting in four people from Salisbury and one person from Princess Anne being arrested for DUI, DWI or related offenses.