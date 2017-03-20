Multiple DUI Arrests on Lower Shore During St. Patrick's Day Wee - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Multiple DUI Arrests on Lower Shore During St. Patrick's Day Weekend Patrols

The Maryland State Police Mobile Breath Testing DUI Truck was used during saturation patrols in Worcester County on Friday and Saturday. (Photo: Maryland State Police) The Maryland State Police Mobile Breath Testing DUI Truck was used during saturation patrols in Worcester County on Friday and Saturday. (Photo: Maryland State Police)
Interior of the Maryland State Police Mobile Breath Testing DUI Truck. (Photo: Maryland State Police) Interior of the Maryland State Police Mobile Breath Testing DUI Truck. (Photo: Maryland State Police)

BERLIN, Md.- Police conducting St. Patrick's Day weekend DUI saturation patrols in Worcester County, Maryland arrested nine people for drunk driving. And in nearby Wicomico County, Salisbury police conducting safety enforcement patrols arrested five people for DUI. 

Maryland State Police from the Berlin Barrack, in conjunction with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and allied agencies, conducted the patrols Friday and Saturday. 

Over the course of the two-day operation, troopers and deputies stopped a total of 199 vehicles, issued 94 traffic citations, 125 warnings, issued 31
SEROs, made nine DUI arrests, two heroin arrests, and issued two civil citations for marijuana possession.

Troopers also investigated two alcohol-related motor vehicle collisions.

Authorities said troopers and deputies were aided by the Maryland State Police Mobile Breath Testing DUI Truck, which helped expedite the arrest
process for motorists arrested on suspicion of drunk or drugged driving. 

In nearby Somerset County, Maryland State Police Barrack “X", the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, the Princess Anne Police Department, the Crisfield Police Department, and Maryland Department of Natural Resources, conducted a St. Patrick's Day sobriety checkpoint on southbound US Rt 13 at Eden-Allen Road in Eden. During the operation, 365 vehicles were checked, but there were no DUI arrests. 

The Salisbury Police Department said that between Friday, March 17 and Sunday, March 19, officers conducted heightened traffic safety enforcement patrols March 17-19, resulting in four people from Salisbury and one person from Princess Anne being arrested for DUI, DWI or related offenses. 

  • Police Probe Thefts From Vehicles Near Bridgeville

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:29 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:29:20 GMT
    Delaware State Police are investigating thefts from vehicles at a dozen locations in the Clearbrooke and Lake Shore developments south of Bridgeville.

  • Suspect Wanted for Robbing Same Del. Store Twice

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:17:18 GMT
    Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.

  • Smyrna Man Charged with Car Theft

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:55 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:55:34 GMT
    The Delaware State Police have arrested a Smyrna man for driving a stolen vehicle. 

  • Top Freedom Advocate Hires Civil Rights Attorney Over OC's Ordinance on Female Toplessness

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:33:41 GMT
    The woman who started a debate over female toplessness in Ocean City has now hired a civil rights attorney to help fight her case.

  • Delmar Man Pleads Guilty in Ex-Girlfriend's Kidnapping

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:08:24 GMT
    SALISBURY, Md.-  There has been a guilty plea in a kidnapping case that began in Wicomico County, Md. and ended on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge- Tunnel in Virginia.  According to court records, Phillip James Timmons of Delmar has pleaded guilty to abduction. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that in early October 2015, Timmons forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home in Powellville and forced her into his pickup truck while armed with a handgun. They drove down t...

  • NWS: Tornado Touched Down Near Greenwood in Sussex County

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-06-21 01:37:51 GMT
    The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Sussex County near Greenwood on Monday in a weather event that ripped trees out of the ground and damaged buildings.

