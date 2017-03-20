Milford Man Arrested for Fourth Offense DUI

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police say a man convicted three times of drunken driving has been arrested again for driving under the influence.



Police said 34-year-old Terrance Ellis, of Milford, was arrested shortly before 3 p.m. Friday after an officer stopped his car for failing to signal a left turn while turning onto W 10th Street. Authorities said when contacted, Ellis appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Officers conducted further testing and it was determined that Ellis was under the influence of alcohol, according to police. An investigation also revealed that Ellis had a revoked driver’s license and had three prior DUI convictions.

Ellis was taken into custody and charged with fourth offense driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while suspended/revoked, fail to signal turn, and driving in proper lane and direction. He was ordered held in Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $6,502 cash bond. Ellis was ordered to appear in Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing at a later date.