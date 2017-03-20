Man Stabbed in Back During Early Morning Fight in Dover - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Stabbed in Back During Early Morning Fight in Dover

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. - A 21-year-old has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in the back with a pocket knife in Dover.

Police say Daeshawn Shouman and the 26-year-old victim were arguing in the 1200 block of Harrison Drive shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday when the fight became physical and spilled into the sidewalk and roadway.

According to police, Shouman stabbed the victim in the back three times, sending him to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shouman was charged with second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony and released on $45,000 bond, according to police.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Police Probe Thefts From Vehicles Near Bridgeville

    Police Probe Thefts From Vehicles Near Bridgeville

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:29 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:29:20 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:29 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:29:20 GMT

    Delaware State Police are investigating thefts from vehicles at a dozen locations in the Clearbrooke and Lake Shore developments south of Bridgeville.

    More

    Delaware State Police are investigating thefts from vehicles at a dozen locations in the Clearbrooke and Lake Shore developments south of Bridgeville.

    More

  • Suspect Wanted for Robbing Same Del. Store Twice

    Suspect Wanted for Robbing Same Del. Store Twice

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:17:18 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:17:18 GMT

    Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.

    More

    Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.

    More

  • Smyrna Man Charged with Car Theft

    Smyrna Man Charged with Car Theft

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:55 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:55:34 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:55 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:55:34 GMT

    The Delaware State Police have arrested a Smyrna man for driving a stolen vehicle. 

    More

    The Delaware State Police have arrested a Smyrna man for driving a stolen vehicle. 

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Top Freedom Advocate Hires Civil Rights Attorney Over OC's Ordinance on Female Toplessness

    Top Freedom Advocate Hires Civil Rights Attorney Over OC's Ordinance on Female Toplessness

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:33:41 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:39 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:39:03 GMT

    The woman who started a debate over female toplessness in Ocean City has now hired a civil rights attorney to help fight her case.

    More

    The woman who started a debate over female toplessness in Ocean City has now hired a civil rights attorney to help fight her case.

    More

  • Delmar Man Pleads Guilty in Ex-Girlfriend's Kidnapping

    Delmar Man Pleads Guilty in Ex-Girlfriend's Kidnapping

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:08:24 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:11 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:11:10 GMT

    SALISBURY, Md.-  There has been a guilty plea in a kidnapping case that began in Wicomico County, Md. and ended on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge- Tunnel in Virginia.  According to court records, Phillip James Timmons of Delmar has pleaded guilty to abduction. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that in early October 2015, Timmons forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home in Powellville and forced her into his pickup truck while armed with a handgun. They drove down t...

    More

    SALISBURY, Md.-  There has been a guilty plea in a kidnapping case that began in Wicomico County, Md. and ended on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge- Tunnel in Virginia.  According to court records, Phillip James Timmons of Delmar has pleaded guilty to abduction. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that in early October 2015, Timmons forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home in Powellville and forced her into his pickup truck while armed with a handgun. They drove down t...

    More

  • NWS: Tornado Touched Down Near Greenwood in Sussex County

    NWS: Tornado Touched Down Near Greenwood in Sussex County

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-06-21 01:37:51 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:56 AM EDT2017-06-21 11:56:30 GMT

    The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Sussex County near Greenwood on Monday in a weather event that ripped trees out of the ground and damaged buildings.

    More

    The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Sussex County near Greenwood on Monday in a weather event that ripped trees out of the ground and damaged buildings.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices