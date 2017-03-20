Man Stabbed in Back During Early Morning Fight in Dover

DOVER, Del. - A 21-year-old has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in the back with a pocket knife in Dover.

Police say Daeshawn Shouman and the 26-year-old victim were arguing in the 1200 block of Harrison Drive shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday when the fight became physical and spilled into the sidewalk and roadway.

According to police, Shouman stabbed the victim in the back three times, sending him to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shouman was charged with second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony and released on $45,000 bond, according to police.