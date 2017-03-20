Kite Surfer Safe After Being Rescued off Kent Island

KENT ISLAND, Md. (AP)- A kite surfer has been rescued off the coast of Kent Island.



The surfer had let go of his kite Sunday and was trying to swim to shore near Matapeake when someone nearby saw him and alerted authorities.



U.S. Coast Guard officials say they found the surfer and rescued him from the water.



Authorities say the surfer wasn't hurt and was checked out by medics.