Hurlock Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Police Chase

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - A Hurlock man has been arrested on drug charges after he led police on a chase through multiple counties.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, the county's Narcotics Task Force received information that a known suspect, 29-year-old Kevin Sampson, was on his way to the county from Delaware.

During the investigation, members of the task force say they attempted to stop Sampson on River Road, but he led them on a chase through the northern part of Dorchester County and into Caroline County. The sheriff's office says the suspect pulled off the road near Federalsburg and was taken into custody.

During the chase, Sampson was seen throwing a large shopping bag out his car window, according to the sheriff's office. It was later recovered and found to contain 197.7 grams of marijuana.

Sampson was charged with numerous traffic offenses and possession of marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. He is being held without bond.