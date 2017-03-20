Man Found Passed Out in McDonald's Drive-Thru

DOVER, Del. - Dover police arrested a 21-year-old man on DUI charges after officers say he passed out at in the drive-thru at a fast food restaurant.

Police were called to the McDonald's at 915 South Dupont Highway at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said they found Octavio Lopez-Hernandez and determined he was intoxicated and took him into custody without incident.

Lopez-Hernandez was charged with a third DUI offense, which is a felony, and ordered held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of a $5,000 cash bond.