Man Found Passed Out in McDonald's Drive-Thru - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Found Passed Out in McDonald's Drive-Thru

Posted: Updated:
Octavio Lopez-Hernandez, 21 Octavio Lopez-Hernandez, 21

DOVER, Del. - Dover police arrested a 21-year-old man on DUI charges after officers say he passed out at in the drive-thru at a fast food restaurant.

Police were called to the McDonald's at 915 South Dupont Highway at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said they found Octavio Lopez-Hernandez and determined he was intoxicated and took him into custody without incident. 

Lopez-Hernandez was charged with a third DUI offense, which is a felony, and ordered held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of a $5,000 cash bond.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Top Freedom Advocate Hires Civil Rights Attorney Over OC's Ordinance on Female Toplessness

    Top Freedom Advocate Hires Civil Rights Attorney Over OC's Ordinance on Female Toplessness

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:33:41 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:39 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:39:03 GMT

    The woman who started a debate over female toplessness in Ocean City has now hired a civil rights attorney to help fight her case.

    More

    The woman who started a debate over female toplessness in Ocean City has now hired a civil rights attorney to help fight her case.

    More

  • Delmar Man Pleads Guilty in Ex-Girlfriend's Kidnapping

    Delmar Man Pleads Guilty in Ex-Girlfriend's Kidnapping

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:08:24 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:11 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:11:10 GMT

    SALISBURY, Md.-  There has been a guilty plea in a kidnapping case that began in Wicomico County, Md. and ended on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge- Tunnel in Virginia.  According to court records, Phillip James Timmons of Delmar has pleaded guilty to abduction. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that in early October 2015, Timmons forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home in Powellville and forced her into his pickup truck while armed with a handgun. They drove down t...

    More

    SALISBURY, Md.-  There has been a guilty plea in a kidnapping case that began in Wicomico County, Md. and ended on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge- Tunnel in Virginia.  According to court records, Phillip James Timmons of Delmar has pleaded guilty to abduction. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that in early October 2015, Timmons forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home in Powellville and forced her into his pickup truck while armed with a handgun. They drove down t...

    More

  • Suspect Wanted for Robbing Same Del. Store Twice

    Suspect Wanted for Robbing Same Del. Store Twice

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:17:18 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:17:18 GMT

    Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.

    More

    Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices