Virginia Governor Signs Bill Giving $1.55M to Exonerated Man - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia Governor Signs Bill Giving $1.55M to Exonerated Man

Posted: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Gov. Terry McAuliffe has signed a bill to provide $1.55 million to a man who spent more than three decades in prison for a crime he didn't commit.
    
Keith Allen Harward was released from prison in April 2016 after DNA evidence proved he's innocent of the 1982 killing of Jesse Perron and the rape of his wife in Newport News. Harward was a sailor on the USS Carl Vinson, which was stationed at the shipyard close to the victims' home at the time.
    
Legislation providing Harward with compensation unanimously passed the House and Senate. McAuliffe signed the bill last week. In order to accept the money, Harward would have to waive his right to seek damages from the state in court.
    
Harward didn't immediately return a message left Monday.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Amid Budget Gridlock, Delaware House Panel Approves Proposed Income Tax Increase

    Amid Budget Gridlock, Delaware House Panel Approves Proposed Income Tax Increase

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:41 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:41:51 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 8:04 PM EDT2017-06-22 00:04:28 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- A House committee has voted overwhelmingly to send a bill raising income taxes on Delawareans to the full House for a vote.      The legislation considered by the committee on Wednesday raises income tax rates across the board, eliminates itemized deductions while increasing the standard deduction, and creates a new tax bracket for income above $150,000.

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A House committee has voted overwhelmingly to send a bill raising income taxes on Delawareans to the full House for a vote.      The legislation considered by the committee on Wednesday raises income tax rates across the board, eliminates itemized deductions while increasing the standard deduction, and creates a new tax bracket for income above $150,000.

    More

  • Church Volunteers Help Ellendale Neighbor

    Church Volunteers Help Ellendale Neighbor

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-06-22 00:00:21 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-06-22 00:00:21 GMT

    Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Delaware for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.

    More

    Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Delaware for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.

    More

  • Volunteers Dropping Reef Balls into Chesapeake Bay

    Volunteers Dropping Reef Balls into Chesapeake Bay

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:51:54 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-06-21 23:51:54 GMT

    TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md. - Volunteers are dumping dozens of alien-like chunks of concrete into the Chesapeake Bay. 

    More

    TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md. - Volunteers are dumping dozens of alien-like chunks of concrete into the Chesapeake Bay. 

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Top Freedom Advocate Hires Civil Rights Attorney Over OC's Ordinance on Female Toplessness

    Top Freedom Advocate Hires Civil Rights Attorney Over OC's Ordinance on Female Toplessness

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:33:41 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:39 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:39:03 GMT

    The woman who started a debate over female toplessness in Ocean City has now hired a civil rights attorney to help fight her case.

    More

    The woman who started a debate over female toplessness in Ocean City has now hired a civil rights attorney to help fight her case.

    More

  • Delmar Man Pleads Guilty in Ex-Girlfriend's Kidnapping

    Delmar Man Pleads Guilty in Ex-Girlfriend's Kidnapping

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:08:24 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:11 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:11:10 GMT

    SALISBURY, Md.-  There has been a guilty plea in a kidnapping case that began in Wicomico County, Md. and ended on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge- Tunnel in Virginia.  According to court records, Phillip James Timmons of Delmar has pleaded guilty to abduction. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that in early October 2015, Timmons forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home in Powellville and forced her into his pickup truck while armed with a handgun. They drove down t...

    More

    SALISBURY, Md.-  There has been a guilty plea in a kidnapping case that began in Wicomico County, Md. and ended on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge- Tunnel in Virginia.  According to court records, Phillip James Timmons of Delmar has pleaded guilty to abduction. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that in early October 2015, Timmons forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home in Powellville and forced her into his pickup truck while armed with a handgun. They drove down t...

    More

  • Suspect Wanted for Robbing Same Del. Store Twice

    Suspect Wanted for Robbing Same Del. Store Twice

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:17:18 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:17:18 GMT

    Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.

    More

    Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices