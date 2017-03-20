Preliminary Hearing Held for Salisbury Man in the Middle of Nati - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Preliminary Hearing Held for Salisbury Man in the Middle of National Cyberstalking Case

DALLAS– A Maryland man facing a federal cyberstalking charge after authorities say he sent a tweet to a Dallas-based magazine reporter intended to cause an epileptic seizure, had a preliminary hearing in a Dallas courtroom on Monday.

Federal officials say 29-year-old John Rayne Rivello, of Salisbury, was arrested in Maryland on Friday on a criminal complaint filed in Dallas.
    
The complaint was filed in December by Kurt Eichenwald, a Newsweek reporter who has epilepsy and was sent a strobe image to his Twitter account on Dec. 15 intended to trigger a seizure. Included with the image was the message: "You deserve a seizure for your posts."
    
The image was apparently sent in response to Eichenwald's outspoken criticism of then-President-elect Donald Trump.

According to a Newsweek article, Rivello is a former student at Wor-Wic Community College. A neighbor of Rivello who wished to remain anonymous said Rivello was quiet and kept to himself.

According to the affidavit, evidence was found after a search of Rivello’s Twitter account found direct messages to users concerning the Eichenwald.  Additional evidence showed Rivello’s iCloud account contained a screenshot of a Wikipedia page for the victim, which had been altered to show a fake obituary with the date listed as Dec. 16, 2016.

Eichenwald posted a tweet Monday, saying that Rivello faces felony assault and hate crime charges in Dallas, in addition to the federal cyberstalking charge. 

Click here to read the court documents filed in the case. 

