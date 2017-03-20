Route 13 in Salisbury Could Soon Officially Become Salisbury Blv - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Route 13 in Salisbury Could Soon Officially Become Salisbury Blvd

Posted: Updated:
Route 13 in Salisbury (Photo; WBOC) Route 13 in Salisbury (Photo; WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md.- Route 13 transformation was presented to the City Council Monday.

The plans to transform US-13 into "Salisbury Boulevard," were presented to the City Council Monday as a result of a study conducted by Mayor Day and the city's planning department.

Mayor Day said the four-mile stretch of roadway is a liability and he is excited to transform it into an economic asset.

The city considers US-13 to be made up of multiple zones littered with power lines, homes, and businesses. Ultimately, creating what the city called "visual clutter."

The city said it is getting some of it's inspiration from Seagull Square, one of the many staples of the Salisbury community.

Auction Auto owner Gordon Johnston said a little updating to 13 is a good thing. Especially, if it is benefiting the city and local businesses.

"To keep the community, or this area and business community looking good and continuing to improve, it's important that we all kind of do our part to pitch in and keep it that way," Johnston said.

John Lenox Director of the Wicomico Department of Planning and Zoning said, that their consultant, JMT, has big plans for Salisbury Boulevard.  

"It's actually a combination of planners, landscape architects, traffic engineers and it's necessary to bring together that kind of mix because so much is happening on route 13," Lenox said.

One complaint Lenox said they have with 13 is the fact that it is not people friendly and a route only used for driving.

"The road is segmented by many individual curb cuts. It's not friendly for pedestrians, it's not friendly for bicycles," Lenox said.

Mayor Day said it could be decades before we see a complete transformation of the roadway. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Residents Receive Scam Calls

    Delaware Residents Receive Scam Calls

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:52:59 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:57:48 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)

      A rash of scam calls regarding jury duty are being placed to Delaware residents.

    More

      A rash of scam calls regarding jury duty are being placed to Delaware residents.

    More

  • Opioid Tax Bill Approved for Full House Vote In Delaware

    Opioid Tax Bill Approved for Full House Vote In Delaware

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:51:24 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:51:24 GMT

    DOVER, DE - There could soon be a new tax on the sale of opioid in Delaware according to Rep. Helene Keeley, "When you have a public health crisis. When you have people who are literally dying every single day because of the opioid addiction that we have in the state.  You have to take bold steps in order to stop it. Keeley is one of those spearheading the bill that would add a ten-percent tax to the purchase price of an opioid  sold in Delaware.

    More

    DOVER, DE - There could soon be a new tax on the sale of opioid in Delaware according to Rep. Helene Keeley, "When you have a public health crisis. When you have people who are literally dying every single day because of the opioid addiction that we have in the state.  You have to take bold steps in order to stop it. Keeley is one of those spearheading the bill that would add a ten-percent tax to the purchase price of an opioid  sold in Delaware.

    More

  • Two Arrested For Theft In Ocean City

    Two Arrested For Theft In Ocean City

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-06-22 01:50:08 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:15 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:15:25 GMT

    The Ocean City Police Department arrested two people after officers found that they were in possession of stolen items from several different victims.

    More

    The Ocean City Police Department arrested two people after officers found that they were in possession of stolen items from several different victims.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delmar Man Pleads Guilty in Ex-Girlfriend's Kidnapping

    Delmar Man Pleads Guilty in Ex-Girlfriend's Kidnapping

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:08:24 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:11 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:11:10 GMT

    SALISBURY, Md.-  There has been a guilty plea in a kidnapping case that began in Wicomico County, Md. and ended on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge- Tunnel in Virginia.  According to court records, Phillip James Timmons of Delmar has pleaded guilty to abduction. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that in early October 2015, Timmons forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home in Powellville and forced her into his pickup truck while armed with a handgun. They drove down t...

    More

    SALISBURY, Md.-  There has been a guilty plea in a kidnapping case that began in Wicomico County, Md. and ended on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge- Tunnel in Virginia.  According to court records, Phillip James Timmons of Delmar has pleaded guilty to abduction. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that in early October 2015, Timmons forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home in Powellville and forced her into his pickup truck while armed with a handgun. They drove down t...

    More

  • Top Freedom Advocate Hires Civil Rights Attorney Over OC's Ordinance on Female Toplessness

    Top Freedom Advocate Hires Civil Rights Attorney Over OC's Ordinance on Female Toplessness

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:33:41 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:39 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:39:03 GMT

    The woman who started a debate over female toplessness in Ocean City has now hired a civil rights attorney to help fight her case.

    More

    The woman who started a debate over female toplessness in Ocean City has now hired a civil rights attorney to help fight her case.

    More

  • Suspect Wanted for Robbing Same Del. Store Twice

    Suspect Wanted for Robbing Same Del. Store Twice

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:17:18 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:17:18 GMT

    Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.

    More

    Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices