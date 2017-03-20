Route 13 in Salisbury Could Soon Officially Become Salisbury Blvd

SALISBURY, Md.- Route 13 transformation was presented to the City Council Monday.

The plans to transform US-13 into "Salisbury Boulevard," were presented to the City Council Monday as a result of a study conducted by Mayor Day and the city's planning department.

Mayor Day said the four-mile stretch of roadway is a liability and he is excited to transform it into an economic asset.

The city considers US-13 to be made up of multiple zones littered with power lines, homes, and businesses. Ultimately, creating what the city called "visual clutter."

The city said it is getting some of it's inspiration from Seagull Square, one of the many staples of the Salisbury community.

Auction Auto owner Gordon Johnston said a little updating to 13 is a good thing. Especially, if it is benefiting the city and local businesses.

"To keep the community, or this area and business community looking good and continuing to improve, it's important that we all kind of do our part to pitch in and keep it that way," Johnston said.

John Lenox Director of the Wicomico Department of Planning and Zoning said, that their consultant, JMT, has big plans for Salisbury Boulevard.

"It's actually a combination of planners, landscape architects, traffic engineers and it's necessary to bring together that kind of mix because so much is happening on route 13," Lenox said.

One complaint Lenox said they have with 13 is the fact that it is not people friendly and a route only used for driving.

"The road is segmented by many individual curb cuts. It's not friendly for pedestrians, it's not friendly for bicycles," Lenox said.

Mayor Day said it could be decades before we see a complete transformation of the roadway.