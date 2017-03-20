MD Lawmakers Busy on "Crossover Day"

DOVER, DE - There could soon be a new tax on the sale of opioid in Delaware according to Rep. Helene Keeley, "When you have a public health crisis. When you have people who are literally dying every single day because of the opioid addiction that we have in the state. You have to take bold steps in order to stop it. Keeley is one of those spearheading the bill that would add a ten-percent tax to the purchase price of an opioid sold in Delaware.More
The Ocean City Police Department arrested two people after officers found that they were in possession of stolen items from several different victims.More
Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.More
About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.More
Phillip Timmons has pleaded guilty in the October 2015 kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend. He was arrested for the crime when she managed to escape on the other side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia.More
