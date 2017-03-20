New Cheer Center Project Could Solve Senior Housing Crisis

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A new senior housing development will soon be coming to Georgetown. The 35 acres of land on Sand Hill Road behind the current CHEER Community Center will feature independent living, assisted living and nursing for seniors. Is is something needed since almost a third of senior citizens in Delaware live in Sussex County.

The new Cheer Life Care Community Village will provide housing and services for some 500 seniors, according marketing director Anthony DelFranco.

"We'll have services, for instance, such as Meals on Wheels, personal assisted care, light housekeeping, transportation, adult day programs, nutritious meals," he said.

On Monday. the the Sussex County Advisory Committee on Aging and Adults held a meeting to talk about the proposed Life Care Village. The group's chairperson, Ruth Ann Beideman is thrilled.

"We are very excited about it because it is going to offer a continuum of care," she said. "We want the citizens of Sussex County have the best quality of life that they can."

Some neighbors are glad to see the new facility for seniors but just have one minor concern, and that is increased traffic, said Rylie Warner.

"I definitely think with people coming in and out from there. And buses coming in and out," Warner said. "That will be a little bit of concern, but I don't think we're too worried about it."

