Delaware Lawmakers Look to Encourage Attendance, Lower Dropout R - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Lawmakers Look to Encourage Attendance, Lower Dropout Rate

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Delaware House lawmakers are set to vote on a bill aimed at encouraging teenagers to stay in school and get their high school diplomas.

The bill to be voted on Tuesday requires any student over the age of 16 who wants to leave school prior to graduation to obtain the written consent of a parent or guardian.

The student also would have to attend an exit interview where he or she would be told that dropping out could lead to diminished earning potential and the increased likelihood of unemployment.

The school, meanwhile, would be directed to explore whether there are support services, interventions or programs that might help keep the student enrolled in classes.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Judge Blocks Merger of Nuclear-Waste Disposal Companies

    Judge Blocks Merger of Nuclear-Waste Disposal Companies

    Thursday, June 22 2017 7:59 AM EDT2017-06-22 11:59:34 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 8:26 AM EDT2017-06-22 12:26:48 GMT

    A federal judge in Delaware has blocked a Utah-based nuclear waste disposal company from buying a Texas-based competitor.

    More

    A federal judge in Delaware has blocked a Utah-based nuclear waste disposal company from buying a Texas-based competitor.

    More

  • Delaware Residents Receive Scam Calls

    Delaware Residents Receive Scam Calls

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:52:59 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 7:57 AM EDT2017-06-22 11:57:07 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)

      A rash of scam calls regarding jury duty are being placed to Delaware residents.

    More

      A rash of scam calls regarding jury duty are being placed to Delaware residents.

    More

  • Church Volunteers Help Ellendale Neighbor

    Church Volunteers Help Ellendale Neighbor

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-06-22 00:00:21 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 7:49 AM EDT2017-06-22 11:49:20 GMT

    Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Del. for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.

    More

    Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Del. for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delaware Residents Receive Scam Calls

    Delaware Residents Receive Scam Calls

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:52:59 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 7:57 AM EDT2017-06-22 11:57:07 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)

      A rash of scam calls regarding jury duty are being placed to Delaware residents.

    More

      A rash of scam calls regarding jury duty are being placed to Delaware residents.

    More

  • Two Arrested For Theft In Ocean City

    Two Arrested For Theft In Ocean City

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-06-22 01:50:08 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:15 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:15:25 GMT

    The Ocean City Police Department arrested two people after officers found that they were in possession of stolen items from several different victims.

    More

    The Ocean City Police Department arrested two people after officers found that they were in possession of stolen items from several different victims.

    More

  • Suspect Wanted for Robbing Same Del. Store Twice

    Suspect Wanted for Robbing Same Del. Store Twice

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:17:18 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:17:18 GMT

    Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.

    More

    Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Church Volunteers Help Ellendale Neighbor

    Church Volunteers Help Ellendale Neighbor

    Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Delaware for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.

    54 year-old Guyer suffers from back, neck and knee injuries all from not one but two serious falls.

    More

    Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Delaware for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.

    54 year-old Guyer suffers from back, neck and knee injuries all from not one but two serious falls.

    More

  • Ship Launches into Wicomico River from Chesapeake Shipbuilding

    Ship Launches into Wicomico River from Chesapeake Shipbuilding

    About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.

    More

    About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.

    More

  • Volunteers Dropping Reef Balls into Chesapeake Bay

    Volunteers Dropping Reef Balls into Chesapeake Bay

    Volunteers are dumping dozens of alien-like chunks of concrete into the Chesapeake Bay.

    These concrete chunks have a name - reef balls. They each weigh between 200 to 300 pounds.

    On Wednesday, volunteers dropped 140 of the reef balls into the Bay, allowing them to sink to the bottom and stay there indefinitely.

    More

    Volunteers are dumping dozens of alien-like chunks of concrete into the Chesapeake Bay.

    These concrete chunks have a name - reef balls. They each weigh between 200 to 300 pounds.

    On Wednesday, volunteers dropped 140 of the reef balls into the Bay, allowing them to sink to the bottom and stay there indefinitely.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices