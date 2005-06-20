CAPT. WILLIE BIO

William Carlton Dykes Jr. is originally from the Snow Hill area in Worcester County. After graduating from Snow Hill High School, I attended the University of Maryland for two years of pre-veterinary medicine, then left to join the Army. I flew Hueys and Cobras with the First Calvary Division in Vietnam from 1968-70. After the military, I flew commercially in the western U.S., Asia, Alaska, Canada and Central America.

I attended the Maryland State Police Academy and flew for a hospital-based air ambulance in North Carolina. Most recently I was a contract pilot for NASA at Wallops Island, flying fixed and rotary wing aircraft in worldwide remote sensing missions.

My wife Rhonda is an elementary school counselor. My daughter Lauren is a senior at East Carolina University. My son Daniel graduated from Snow Hill High School in June. He is now a freshman at the University of Maryland- College Park.

In my spare time I read, argue and work on small machines.

E-mail me at wdykes@wboc.com .