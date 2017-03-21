Salisbury House Fire Ruled Arson

SALISBURY, Md. - Fire officials have ruled a fire at a vacant home in Salisbury an arson.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire started around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the living room of a home on East Church Street. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported, but damage was estimated at $6,000.

Fire officials have determined that the fire was intentionally set. Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.