School Climate Survey Results in for Wicomico County Schools

SALISBURY, Md.- More than 12,000 parents, students and teachers participated in a Wicomico County Public Schools' survey last December, and Tuesday morning, the results were in.

The Wicomico Board of Education heard the school climate survey results from consultant Dr. Doug Grove, who defines school climate as quality and character of school life. Grove said that overall, students, parents and teachers indicated that they were happy with Wicomico County Public Schools.

"By and large the overall district data shows that it's definitely not a negative climate ," he said. "Is there room for improvement? Absolutely, and that's really what this process is about."

Grove said two areas to focus on are efforts to address bullying and increase community engagement, noting the disparity between responses. For example, in the "parental involvement" category, out of a 1-5 scale, parents rated their involvement as a 4.2, while school staff gave them a 2.9. On the flip side, while rating "Instructional Curriculum and "Academic Support," the staff said 4.1 on average-- compared to just 3.7 from students. Grove said across the board, there was a high level of trust in the district staff.

Superintendent Donna Hanlin said she was encouraged by the results.

"The real work is the dialogue that's happening at each school," she said. "With their school improvement teams, instructional leadership teams and the work they're going do relative to school climate."

Hanlin and Grove said all the survey data was contextual--varying school to school--so each school's response will be tailored to its own survey. Ten district schools will get the opportunity to work directly with a consultant, and all schools were invited to apply. Hanlin says they hope to see more parents take part in school activities and future surveys, as parental participation in December's survey was not as high as they'd hoped.

"We are being very intentional about this work," Hanlin told WBOC. "As we continue to work through this process and continue to ask for feedback from parents, we are hoping for more parental involvement."

"Collecting data is the first part of creating a strategic plan," Grove said. "We can put things in place to work on those [issues] and then we come back at a later time and see how we did."

For more information on the survey, click here.