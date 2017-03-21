Special Election Underway for Vacant Kent County Levy Commissioner's Seat

The entire state of Delaware is under a "Air Quality Action Day" due to the potential for higher than normal ozone.More
Organizers prep for Brooke Mulford's celebration of life event being held in Salisbury Friday.More
Delaware state Sen. Brian Pettyjohn's handgun was confiscated by TSA after the firearm was found in his carry-on luggage at the Salisbury-Ocean City-Wicomico Regional Airport on Thursday.
Delaware state Sen. Brian Pettyjohn's handgun was confiscated by TSA after the firearm was found in his carry-on luggage at the Salisbury-Ocean City-Wicomico Regional Airport on Thursday.More
A rash of scam calls regarding jury duty are being placed to Delaware residents.More
Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested just after midnight Sunday after attempting to assault an undercover Ocean City police officer with a knife.More
The Ocean City Police Department arrested two people after officers found that they were in possession of stolen items from several different victims.More
Jerry Guyer has lived in the same house in Ellendale, Delaware for the past 30 years. It wasn't until seven years ago, Guyer experienced difficulties while cleaning his home due to an accident.
54 year-old Guyer suffers from back, neck and knee injuries all from not one but two serious falls.More
About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.More
