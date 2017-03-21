Special Election Underway for Vacant Kent County Levy Commission - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Special Election Underway for Vacant Kent County Levy Commissioner's Seat

Andrea Kreiner (Photo: WBOC) Andrea Kreiner (Photo: WBOC)
Jim Hosfelt (Photo: WBOC) Jim Hosfelt (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del.- Voters on Tuesday were heading to the polls in part of Kent County, Del. to elect a new Levy Court commissioner.

There are two candidates for the seat: Democrat Andrea Kreiner and Republican Jim Hosfelt. Kreiner is a sustainability consultant who worked for former Gov. Ruth Ann Minner's administration. Hosfelt is a former Dover police chief and active city councilman.

Both candidates were asked how they would handle issues the county faces, such as land use.  

"We need to focus on revitalizing our downtown area and using our vacant and underutilized buildings and land to bring in new businesses and grow our current businesses," Kreiner said. 

Hosfelt said, "Talking to some of the farmers we have in Kent County, the problems they see: they're overburdened with regulation and processes they need to make their businesses work, to make their businesses viable."

The winner will finish out the term of former commissioner Brad Eaby, who resigned for a job with the state. 

This Levy Court district includes most of the Dover area. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

