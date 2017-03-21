Program Aimed at Improving Delaware Courts' Efficiency

NEWARK, Del. (AP)- The Delaware court system is enlisting the help of graduate students to improve the way the judicial system is managed.



The court system announced its judicial fellowship program on Monday. Officials say 23-year-old Josh Berkowitz and Alexander Burns, who are working on master's degrees at the University of Delaware, will suggest policy changes to improve court productivity.



A previous collaboration with the university's business school with the judicial branch and partner agencies saved over 4,000 staff hours.



Leo Strine Jr., the chief justice of the state Supreme Court, says he hopes the fellowship gives students hands-on experience in public policy and law just as other partnerships have in their respective areas.



Judicial fellows will continue the program until the end of May.

