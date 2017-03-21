Altered Facebook Headline Stirs Virginia Governor's Race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- An altered Facebook headline on a newspaper story involving a statue of Robert E. Lee has blown up into a major sore point in the Virginia GOP primary for governor.



It's not the first time politicians or their allies have changed headlines to suit their purposes in linking to real news articles on that platform. Others occurred recently in North Carolina and Maryland.



Virginia's governor's race is being watched as a possible early referendum on President Donald Trump. The altered headline is causing an online uproar that taps into strongly felt opposition over Charlottesville's plan to remove a longstanding statue of the Confederate general.



Critics complain altered headlines are a new kind of "fake news" that can fool casual readers.



The controversy highlights Facebook's increasingly important presence in political campaigns.