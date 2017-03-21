Honoring Steve Hammond for 30 Years with WBOC

SALISBURY, Md. -- WBOC-TV will honor journalist Steve Hammond on his 30 year anniversary with Delmarva’s News Leader on Thursday, March 23, 2017.

“Back in 1987 a 23-year-old reporter began his career with WBOC covering news out of Dover, Delaware. Over the ensuing 30 years, Steve Hammond has become the most recognized and most trusted journalist on the peninsula,” says Craig Jahelka, WBOC Vice President & General Manager. “We lovingly refer to him as the ‘Walter Cronkite’ of Delmarva.”

Hammond has covered some of the biggest stories on Delmarva and around the world including reporting on local troops in harm's way in Iraq and in Somalia, flying with the Blue Angels, and interviewing George W. Bush and Joe Biden. His reporting has earned numerous awards including a prestigious national Edward R. Murrow Award. In addition, he's received numerous honors from the Associated Press and the Radio Television News Directors Association.

“Steve is a leader at WBOC,” says John Dearing, WBOC News Director. “He mentors every young journalist who walks through the door. He shares his expertise and still strives to be the best every day. His integrity is beyond question. He makes sure our stories are accurate and fair.”

"Earning the respect of colleagues in the business is nice, but it's not nearly as important as earning AND keeping the trust and respect of our viewers," Hammond says.

In addition to anchoring newscasts and helping manage the newsroom, Steve leads WBOC's political coverage. He has moderated gubernatorial and congressional debates, interviewed presidential hopefuls, and kept track of countless races in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

Steve lives near Fenwick Island, DE with his wife Heather and sons, Graham and Hunter. He is a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury, Md. Steve also serves as a member of the Board of Trustees for Worcester Preparatory School in Berlin, MD. He has also been active in many charitable organizations including The Salvation Army, Junior Achievement, March of Dimes, Easter Seals and Big Brothers/Big Sisters. Steve grew up in Baltimore and graduated from the University of Delaware.

WBOC-TV is owned by Draper Holdings, which also operates FOX21, WBOC Classics, 102.5 WBOC-FM, wboc.com, and Loblolly LLC.