Lawmakers Want Changes in Delaware Board of Education

DOVER, Del. -- Delaware lawmakers on Tuesday considered a number of recommendations to the State Board of Education and the future of the board itself during a committee meeting that saw numerous calls for improved transparency and accessibility.



The General Assembly's Joint Legislative Oversight and Sunset Committee reviewed the recommendations, many of which would change how the board operates and when it meets. The panel is comprised of seven members, each appointed by the governor, and they handle matters like education regulations and charter school applications.



The board has faced criticism at times from lawmakers, parents, school districts, and teachers who have accused the board of being heavy-handed and inaccessible at times.



One of the more drastic recommendations called for getting rid of the board all together, with its responsibilities being absorbed by the Department of Education, local districts and the state teachers union.



The committee recommended moving board meetings to nighttime instead of its current time during the day, when many parents are at work. It was also recommended the meetings be held in all three counties on a rotating basis.