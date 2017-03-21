Code Purple Shelters Set to Re-Open in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Cold nights have kept Code Purple open much longer than usual, and with that comes the need for new volunteers.

Code Purple organizers tell WBOC that starting March 12th, they were not scheduled to be open every day, rather opening their doors for inclement weather only. But March's cold has kept them open every night since then except for Monday and Tuesday, and now they are re-opening for at least Wednesday and Thursday.

Organizers tell WBOC that demand has definitely increased, with over 100 different people using the shelters in Western Sussex.

"We saw a lot of families this year," says Vikki Prettyman, Chairman of the Code Purple board. "It was really hard to see children struggling, see their parents struggling. That can get you right in the heart."

With that demand comes the need for new help, and Code Purple hopes people use their latest re-opening as an opportunity to explore volunteering.

Code Purple says anyone is welcome to come shadow Wednesday and Thursday nights so they can be part of the volunteer force come next winter. Additionally, they are still looking for volunteers to run intake, provide dinner, and even stay the night.

"If you start working with us now then we can get you in training so you can be really ready to go when next season comes up," Prettyman adds. Code Purple also does summer volunteer events as well, such as sunscreen and bug spray drives and serving meals to the homeless.

According to the Code Purple website, the shelters open tonight are as follows:

Western Sussex: Official Code Purple Shelters St. Luke’s Episcopal Parish House: 202 N North Street, Seaford, DE. Call Nikki Gonzalez at 302-519-0024. In-take 7pm to 9pm. Dinner at 7pm. All those seeking shelter in Western Sussex County must arrive for in-take and then the women and children will be transported to Gateway Fellowship. St. Luke’s will shelter men only! Gateway Fellowship: 8110 Cannon Road, Bridgeville, DE. Call Nikki Gonzalez at 302-519-0024. Women to meet at St. Luke’s Parish House for in-take 7pm to 9pm. Transportation will be available at 9pm and then 745am the next morning back to Seaford. This shelter will be for women and children only. Avenue United Methodist Church: 20 N Church Street, Milford, DE. Call Nikki Gonzalez at 302-519-0024. Men ONLY in-take at 7pm. Dinner served at 7:30pm. Georgetown: Georgetown Presbyterian: Call Pastor Mike at 302-344-1912 or leave a message at the Church 302-856-6842. This sanctuary is open for extreme weather and not held a certain temperature. MUST CALL AHEAD! Eastern Sussex: Eastern is unique as they operate cold weather month’s shelter. Their shelters are open and will remain open until spring regardless of the temperature. Day Center: Rehoboth CRC open to the homeless on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for showers, laundry, and job finding assistance. Call 302-227-1340 with any questions. Immanuel Shelter (OPEN Dec.1 until Spring, regardless of temperature) Rehoboth 1-888-634-9992, Open 7 Days from 4:30 PM until 7:30 AM. 37439 Oyster House Rd, Rehoboth Beach. Serving men and women. http://www.immanuelshelter.org/ Milford Community Center: Milford, Sanctuary, Please call the center at 302-725-0770 or Pastor Richie 302-249-5738 to make an appointment to stay at the shelter. Serving women and children only.

Those interested in helping out may call Tammi at 302-242-8076 about volunteering or Vikki at 302-853-0997 for dinner volunteer opportunities, or sign up here.