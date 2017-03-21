Jim Hosfelt Elected Levy Court Commissioner for District Two in Kent County

DOVER, Del. – Republican Jim Hosfelt was elected as the new Levy Court Commissioner for District Two in Kent County Tuesday night.

Hosfelt beat out Democratic challenger Andrea Kreiner by a vote of 1,107 to 660.

Hosfelt is a former Dover Police Chief and active city councilman. He will now finish the term for former Commissioner Brad Eaby. Eaby resigned to take a job with the state of Delaware.

The Chairman of the Delaware Republican Party Charlie Copeland released the following statement after reviewing the results of the Kent County Special Election for Levy Court:

"James Hosfelt scored a stunning victory this evening, and the Delaware Republicans Party congratulates Jim and all of the Kent County Republicans for all their hard work. Jim's victory, in a district where Democrats out number Republicans 2:1, shows that the Republican message of responsible government and fiscal accountability crosses party lines.

Later this week John Carney will outline his budget plans for the state, and there is one thing that's very clear - it's time to pay the piper for decades of fiscal irresponsibility by the Democrats in Dover. Much of the pain in this budget will be pushed down to places like Kent County where difficult choices will have to be made. I'm glad Jim will be there to offer responsible alternatives."