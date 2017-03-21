Jim Hosfelt Elected Levy Court Commissioner for District Two in - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Jim Hosfelt Elected Levy Court Commissioner for District Two in Kent County

Posted: Updated:
Jim Hosfelt (Photo: WBOC) Jim Hosfelt (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del. Republican Jim Hosfelt was elected as the new Levy Court Commissioner for District Two in Kent County Tuesday night.

Hosfelt beat out Democratic challenger Andrea Kreiner by a vote of 1,107 to 660.

Hosfelt is a former Dover Police Chief and active city councilman. He will now finish the term for former Commissioner Brad Eaby. Eaby resigned to take a job with the state of Delaware.

The Chairman of the Delaware Republican Party Charlie Copeland released the following statement after reviewing the results of the Kent County Special Election for Levy Court:

"James Hosfelt scored a stunning victory this evening, and the Delaware Republicans Party congratulates Jim and all of the Kent County Republicans for all their hard work. Jim's victory, in a district where Democrats out number Republicans 2:1, shows that the Republican message of responsible government and fiscal accountability crosses party lines.

Later this week John Carney will outline his budget plans for the state, and there is one thing that's very clear - it's time to pay the piper for decades of fiscal irresponsibility by the Democrats in Dover. Much of the pain in this budget will be pushed down to places like Kent County where difficult choices will have to be made. I'm glad Jim will be there to offer responsible alternatives."

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Man Arrested After Domestic Complaint in Georgetown

    Delaware Man Arrested After Domestic Complaint in Georgetown

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:58:01 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-06-23 04:00:56 GMT
    Brian Bell was arrested after a domestic incident in Georgetown.Brian Bell was arrested after a domestic incident in Georgetown.

    A Frankford man was arrested after police responded to a domestic complaint in Georgetown, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

    A Frankford man was arrested after police responded to a domestic complaint in Georgetown, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

  • Route 90 Bridge Jumpers Not Found

    Route 90 Bridge Jumpers Not Found

    Thursday, June 22 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:50:23 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-06-23 02:41:12 GMT

    Two men were not found after jumping from the eastern most side of the Route 90 bridge Wednesday, according to the Ocean City Police Department. 

    More

    Two men were not found after jumping from the eastern most side of the Route 90 bridge Wednesday, according to the Ocean City Police Department. 

    More

  • Itemized Deduction Would Be Eliminated Under Income Tax Proposal in Delaware

    Itemized Deduction Would Be Eliminated Under Income Tax Proposal in Delaware

    Thursday, June 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-06-23 00:29:50 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-06-23 00:29:50 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- A proposal to raise personal income tax rates in Delaware and create a new tax bracket for people who make more than $150,000 would also eliminate itemized deductions on state tax returns. Under House Bill 240, those itemized deductions would be eliminated in favor of raising the standard deduction to $5,000 for single filers and $10,000 for joint filings. The legislation was advanced out of a committee on Wednesday and is similar to personal income tax proposals ...More
    DOVER, Del. -- A proposal to raise personal income tax rates in Delaware and create a new tax bracket for people who make more than $150,000 would also eliminate itemized deductions on state tax returns. Under House Bill 240, those itemized deductions would be eliminated in favor of raising the standard deduction to $5,000 for single filers and $10,000 for joint filings. The legislation was advanced out of a committee on Wednesday and is similar to personal income tax proposals ...More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delaware Man Arrested After Domestic Complaint in Georgetown

    Delaware Man Arrested After Domestic Complaint in Georgetown

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:58:01 GMT
    Friday, June 23 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-06-23 04:00:56 GMT
    Brian Bell was arrested after a domestic incident in Georgetown.Brian Bell was arrested after a domestic incident in Georgetown.

    A Frankford man was arrested after police responded to a domestic complaint in Georgetown, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

    A Frankford man was arrested after police responded to a domestic complaint in Georgetown, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

    More

  • Route 90 Bridge Jumpers Not Found

    Route 90 Bridge Jumpers Not Found

    Thursday, June 22 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:50:23 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-06-23 02:41:12 GMT

    Two men were not found after jumping from the eastern most side of the Route 90 bridge Wednesday, according to the Ocean City Police Department. 

    More

    Two men were not found after jumping from the eastern most side of the Route 90 bridge Wednesday, according to the Ocean City Police Department. 

    More

  • Dover Drug Investigation Makes Arrest

    Dover Drug Investigation Makes Arrest

    Thursday, June 22 2017 2:25 PM EDT2017-06-22 18:25:18 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-06-22 18:32:55 GMT
    Ricky DeShieldsRicky DeShields

    An investigative search warrant led the Dover Police Department to arrest a man Tuesday morning for illegal drugs and firearms.

    More

    An investigative search warrant led the Dover Police Department to arrest a man Tuesday morning for illegal drugs and firearms.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices