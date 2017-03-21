Teen Arrested After Fight that Started on Social Media - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Teen Arrested After Fight that Started on Social Media

Posted: Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. - A Wicomico County teenager is facing charges connected to a fight that police say started on social media.

According to court documents, Nicholas Lopez, 18, of Hebron, went to an apartment building on North Division Street, in Salisbury, Monday morning and threatened people inside one of the units with a revolver.

Police say two other people were with Lopez at the time and they assaulted one of the people in the apartment as well.

Court documents say the incident began because of an exchange between the suspects and victim on social media.

Lopez is facing a long list of charges, including three counts each of First Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment.

