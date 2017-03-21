Lewes Church Wants Street Re-named After Dr. King

LEWES, DE - A local church is hoping to have the street they've been on for 60 years renamed in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. However, their road to having this dream come true, may not be as smooth as they had hoped.

For 60 years, Friendship Baptist Church has been a pillar of the African American community located in the heart of Lewes, Delaware. The church was recently honored by the town for what it has meant to the community at its current home on Fourth Street. But that could change, as members of Friendship Church petitioned the town of Lewes to re-name Fourth Street in honor of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

"I'm fine with Martin Luther King. I have no issues with him, whatsoever, said Lewes resident Peter Dobol.

In fact, most people WBOC talked to Tuesday said honoring Dr. King is great. Norman Hansen added, "It would be good to actually support his ideas and stuff by naming the road after him."

But re-naming one of Lewes' streets would cause some problems for some. "We have a mailing address, a business name.... literature out there with the business name on it and address, so it would be an inconvenience to do that", said Dobol.

On Monday night, Friendship Baptist church members proposed the name change to the Lewes city council. WBOC spoke with Rev. Edwards by phone Tuesday afternoon, and he said they didn't come away with a great feeling that the street name would be changed anytime soon. Edwards said one council member told him it wouldn't be an easy process to rename Fourth Street to MLK Blvd.

Dobol says it would be a pain for him. "I'm used to 701 West Fourth Street being West Fourth Street. I guess I would not be in favor of changing the name.

But like Dr. King, the people of Friendship Baptist Church on Fourth Street, are not giving up on their dream.