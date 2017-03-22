Update: Barn Destroyed by Fire in Long Neck, Horses Killed - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Update: Barn Destroyed by Fire in Long Neck, Horses Killed

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: Indian River Vol. Fire Co.) (Photo: Indian River Vol. Fire Co.)
(Photo: Indian River Vol. Fire Co.) (Photo: Indian River Vol. Fire Co.)

LONG NECK, Del. - A barn caught fire early Wednesday morning, killing dozens of animals that were inside.

According to the Indian River Vol. Fire Company, the fire broke out around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 24900 block of Cannon Road in Long Neck. The fire company said their tanker arrived first and reported a fully involved pole barn. Firefighters from the Millsboro Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department, as well as other emergency crews also responded.

Amy Godowsky owns the property. She told WBOC she lost four of her rescue horses in the fire, along with chickens, ducks and 20 barn cats. She said her partner, Debbie Smith, was so hysterical she had to be sedated and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Godowsky says when she went to sleep about an hour and a half before the fire started, everything was fine.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office will be investigating.

